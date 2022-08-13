Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Entergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after purchasing an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $121.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.74. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.79.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.