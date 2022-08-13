Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $16,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $133.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.44 and a 200-day moving average of $131.70. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.42.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

