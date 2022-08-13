Timothy Cowper Buys 50 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Timothy Cowper bought 50 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($180.64).
Timothy Cowper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Timothy Cowper acquired 42 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($182.70).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 5.8 %
LON:ONT opened at GBX 315 ($3.81) on Friday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 239 ($2.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 736 ($8.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -13.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 309.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.
Further Reading
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.