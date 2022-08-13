Timothy Cowper Buys 50 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Timothy Cowper bought 50 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($180.64).

Timothy Cowper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Timothy Cowper acquired 42 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($182.70).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 5.8 %

LON:ONT opened at GBX 315 ($3.81) on Friday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 239 ($2.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 736 ($8.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -13.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 309.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 671 ($8.11) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

(Get Rating)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.