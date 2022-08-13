Thoughtworks (TWKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Thoughtworks to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Thoughtworks stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $34.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Thoughtworks by 354.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 246,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Thoughtworks by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 76,392 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

