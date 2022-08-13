Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Teladoc Health worth $45,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $40.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

