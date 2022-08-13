Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Insider Mark Crawford Buys 33 Shares of Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) insider Mark Crawford acquired 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.45) per share, for a total transaction of £148.83 ($179.83).

Team17 Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 460 ($5.56) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £669.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,421.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 416.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 485.78. Team17 Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 370 ($4.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 820 ($9.91).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TM17 shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.85) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 804.50 ($9.72).

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

