Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Taseko Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.35.

Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$1.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$403.79 million and a PE ratio of 7.83.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

