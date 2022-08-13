T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.09. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

