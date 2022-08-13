Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Essential Utilities worth $53,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 55.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 3.0 %

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

WTRG opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 62.94%.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

