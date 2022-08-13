Swiss National Bank Purchases 47,600 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Allegion worth $42,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.22.

NYSE ALLE opened at $106.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.45.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

