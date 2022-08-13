Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $44,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 15.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,943,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

