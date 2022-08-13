Swiss National Bank Has $54.47 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of LKQ worth $54,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,071,617 shares of company stock worth $255,658,904. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.