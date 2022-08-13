Swiss National Bank Has $47.83 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Snap-on worth $47,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tobam increased its position in Snap-on by 40.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SNA shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SNA opened at $231.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.55. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $235.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.