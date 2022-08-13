Swiss National Bank Has $42.97 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Sealed Air worth $42,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

