Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,004,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 205,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of TELUS worth $52,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,604 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in TELUS by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,268,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,731 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in TELUS by 10.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,111,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $212,165,000 after purchasing an additional 735,297 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,820,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,737,000 after buying an additional 678,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,942,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,709,000 after buying an additional 414,925 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

