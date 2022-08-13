Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $50,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,745,000 after buying an additional 101,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,763,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after purchasing an additional 406,020 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,832,000 after purchasing an additional 212,915 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

