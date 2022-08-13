Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,209,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Pinduoduo worth $48,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,724,000 after purchasing an additional 432,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $266,519,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,662,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,552,000 after purchasing an additional 294,057 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,064,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,670,000 after purchasing an additional 717,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Trading Down 1.7 %

Pinduoduo stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.78. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

