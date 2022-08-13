Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $46,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Shares of XRAY opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

