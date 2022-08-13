Swiss National Bank Buys 61,200 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of PTC worth $52,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PTC by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in PTC by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PTC by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $12,011,392.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,103,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,593 shares of company stock valued at $52,549,899. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Citigroup upped their price objective on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $125.03 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.