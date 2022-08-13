Swiss National Bank Buys 22,100 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Vail Resorts worth $45,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of MTN opened at $244.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.06 and a 200 day moving average of $247.17. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.03 and a twelve month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTN. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.71.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

