Swiss National Bank Buys 141,200 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Yum China worth $49,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,727,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,864,000 after buying an additional 455,108 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Yum China by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after purchasing an additional 914,384 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Yum China by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,555,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,926,000 after purchasing an additional 419,989 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Yum China by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,961,000 after purchasing an additional 153,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of YUMC opened at $48.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

About Yum China

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.