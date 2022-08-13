Swiss National Bank Acquires 27,600 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Nordson worth $51,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 24.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $243.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

