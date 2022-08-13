Swiss National Bank Acquires 132,900 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of WestRock worth $53,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter worth about $285,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter worth about $2,014,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in WestRock by 12.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in WestRock by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WestRock has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. WestRock’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.