SVB Leerink Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viracta Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Viracta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VIRX stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $156.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.28 and a quick ratio of 12.28.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04.

Insider Activity at Viracta Therapeutics

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,162 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $25,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,912 shares of company stock worth $35,933. Company insiders own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

