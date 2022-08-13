SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.53.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 53,540 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at $19,904,088.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 242,753 shares of company stock worth $1,464,211 and sold 12,114,918 shares worth $97,875,659. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

