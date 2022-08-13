Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Up 9.2%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price was up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.39 and last traded at $44.33. Approximately 478,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,407,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.49.

Shopify Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Shopify by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

