Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 672 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,481,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 52.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Price Performance

Shares of DRE opened at $64.86 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Duke Realty

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

