Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Catalent by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Catalent by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,462 shares of company stock worth $476,951 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Price Performance

Catalent Profile

CTLT opened at $109.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.30. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

