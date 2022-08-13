Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 33.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

Garmin Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.31 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.22.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

