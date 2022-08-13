Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $655,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,799,000 after acquiring an additional 87,116 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $158.10 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $158.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.41 and a 200-day moving average of $133.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

