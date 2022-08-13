Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $146,000 Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in V.F. by 113.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $80.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on V.F. to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

