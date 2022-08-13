Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in CMS Energy by 4,545.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of CMS opened at $69.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.84%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,706 shares of company stock worth $187,920. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

