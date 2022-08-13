Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,585,000 after purchasing an additional 295,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333,839 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 530,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

TYL opened at $409.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TYL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.08.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.