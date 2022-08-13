Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.31, but opened at $12.30. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Seer shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 1,549 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Seer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seer news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $35,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $35,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at $903,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seer

Seer Stock Up 11.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Seer by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Seer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $743.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 695.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Seer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.