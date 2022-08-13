Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 361 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 17.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $7,224,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,459,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,665,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,521,732 shares of company stock worth $56,950,240. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ROL opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

