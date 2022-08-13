Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

SNY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sanofi from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

About Sanofi

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Sanofi by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 1.1% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

