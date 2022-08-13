Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Lowered to $1.40 at Wells Fargo & Company

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $1.40 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Root to $1.80 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Root from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.27.

Root Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. Root has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $241.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root

Shares of Root are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 15th. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Root by 28.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Root by 7.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Root by 66.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

