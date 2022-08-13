Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 10,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 284,894 shares.The stock last traded at $6.00 and had previously closed at $5.60.

The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 73.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS.

Get Riskified alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RSKD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified Stock Down 1.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,674,000. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 344.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,437 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 128.0% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,560,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth $9,587,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 305.4% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,460,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $961.52 million and a PE ratio of -4.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.