Raymond James Lowers Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$24.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

ALS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.89.

Altius Minerals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ALS opened at C$18.45 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$14.92 and a 1 year high of C$25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.29. The firm has a market cap of C$879.71 million and a P/E ratio of 19.22.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$28.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

