Quest Resource (QRHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its Q2 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Quest Resource to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Quest Resource to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource Price Performance

QRHC stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Quest Resource

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,856.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,181,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,856.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,181,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $61,057.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 975 shares in the company, valued at $4,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,447 shares of company stock worth $167,515 and have sold 16,547 shares worth $76,739. Company insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in Quest Resource by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quest Resource by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quest Resource by 14.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Quest Resource

(Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.