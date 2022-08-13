Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Decreased by Analyst

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Minto Apartment Price Performance
Minto Apartment Announces Dividend
