Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dexterra Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$223.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$200.73 million.

Dexterra Group Trading Up 3.4 %

DXT has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Dexterra Group from C$12.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Dexterra Group stock opened at C$6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.88. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$5.37 and a one year high of C$9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$400.97 million and a PE ratio of 19.84.

About Dexterra Group

(Get Rating)

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.