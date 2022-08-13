PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,096,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.46% of PulteGroup worth $45,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,284,000 after purchasing an additional 648,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,117,000 after purchasing an additional 117,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,288,000 after purchasing an additional 247,562 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHM opened at $44.95 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

