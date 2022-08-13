Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCOR. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $105.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,359 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $999,531.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,385,834.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Procore Technologies news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,900 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $423,621.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 659,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,221,631.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $999,531.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,335 shares in the company, valued at $36,385,834.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 144,676 shares of company stock valued at $7,073,324 over the last ninety days. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,174,000 after buying an additional 1,186,014 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after buying an additional 11,113,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,949,000 after buying an additional 522,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 51.8% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,208,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,948,000 after buying an additional 1,095,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

