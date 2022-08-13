Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $47.52 Million Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 361.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,683,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318,723 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Sonos worth $47,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SONO. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,126,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,263,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,576 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,559,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,876 shares during the period. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,744,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,258,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,351 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,797,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,797,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,921 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $17.17 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

