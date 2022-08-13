Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Pioneer Power Solutions to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. On average, analysts expect Pioneer Power Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $4.03 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

