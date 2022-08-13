PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.40.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CAO Monica L. Sparks purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CAO Monica L. Sparks purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Taylor acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

