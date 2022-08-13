OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 71 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 802,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,229,000 after purchasing an additional 40,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,205 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $252.91 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.31 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,730,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

