OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 141 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average is $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

