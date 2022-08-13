OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

C opened at $54.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $74.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

